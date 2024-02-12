Performance Report And Forecasts For Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY)

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $1.72 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $804.87M. PSNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -250.58% off its 52-week high of $6.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.59, which suggests the last value was 7.56% up since then. When we look at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.58.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

With action -3.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.89%, with the 5-day performance at -3.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -14.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.37 days.