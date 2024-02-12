Performance Report And Forecasts For Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY)

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $1.72 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $804.87M. PSNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -250.58% off its 52-week high of $6.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.59, which suggests the last value was 7.56% up since then. When we look at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.58.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information
With action -3.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.89%, with the 5-day performance at -3.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -14.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.37 days.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.05% over the past 6 months, a -69.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.63% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares while 4.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.20%. There are 4.82% institutions holding the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stock share, with AMF Tjanstepension AB the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 4.4 million PSNY shares worth $16.81 million.
Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 2.56 million shares worth $9.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF. With 2.39 million shares estimated at $7.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $4.03 million.