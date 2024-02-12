Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 4.34 million Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $784.80M. PGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -157.27% off its 52-week high of $2.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 29.09% up since then. When we look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.53.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

With action -0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) is -3.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.