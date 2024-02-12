Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) : Investors Should Not Dump OTLK Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.02. With the company’s per share price at $0.41 changed hands at -$0.04 or -7.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $107.77M. OTLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -395.12% off its 52-week high of $2.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 51.22% up since then. When we look at Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.52.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4600 subtracted -7.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.10%, with the 5-day performance at 13.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 8.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.22 days.