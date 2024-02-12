OSCR Stock: More Upside For Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR)?

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.96 changed hands at -$0.72 or -4.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.84B. OSCR’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.07% off its 52-week high of $17.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.22, which suggests the last value was 81.01% up since then. When we look at Oscar Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71.
Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information
With action 29.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.99 subtracted -4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 85.36%, with the 5-day performance at 29.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) is 51.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.
Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Oscar Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 126.13% over the past 6 months, a 103.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oscar Health Inc will rise 261.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 385.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.20% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.78 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Oscar Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.15 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.85%. The 2024 estimates are for Oscar Health Inc earnings to increase by 90.26%.