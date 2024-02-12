OSCR Stock: More Upside For Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR)?

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.96 changed hands at -$0.72 or -4.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.84B. OSCR’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.07% off its 52-week high of $17.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.22, which suggests the last value was 81.01% up since then. When we look at Oscar Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

With action 29.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.99 subtracted -4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 85.36%, with the 5-day performance at 29.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) is 51.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.