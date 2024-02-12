Ocugen Inc (OCGN): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.58 changing hands around $0.04 or 6.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $147.62M. OCGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.55% off its 52-week high of $1.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 41.38% up since then. When we look at Ocugen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5900 added 6.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at 14.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) is -6.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.4 days.