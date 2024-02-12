NVIV Stock: More Upside For InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV)?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.06 or -11.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52M. NVIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -389.8% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 55.1% up since then. When we look at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.35.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Instantly NVIV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 55.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0500 subtracted -11.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.15%, with the 5-day performance at 55.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) is -36.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17630.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.