NVIV Stock: More Upside For InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV)?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.06 or -11.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52M. NVIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -389.8% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 55.1% up since then. When we look at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.35.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information
Instantly NVIV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 55.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0500 subtracted -11.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.15%, with the 5-day performance at 55.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) is -36.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17630.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp shares while 3.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.44%. There are 3.44% institutions holding the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 34714.0 NVIV shares worth $46863.0.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.85% or 26246.0 shares worth $35432.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 26246.0 shares estimated at $35432.0 under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 6721.0 shares worth around $8804.0.