Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at $0.17 or 17.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.43M. NVVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -4845.45% off its 52-week high of $54.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 22.73% up since then. When we look at Nuvve Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Instantly NVVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2401 added 17.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.91%, with the 5-day performance at -12.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) is -72.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.