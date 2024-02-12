NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.74% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.27 million NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $2.70 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $207.31M. SMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -299.26% off its 52-week high of $10.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 32.96% up since then. When we look at NuScale Power Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.60.
NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information
Instantly SMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.13 subtracted -0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.93%, with the 5-day performance at -14.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 6.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.51 days.
NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the NuScale Power Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.81% over the past 6 months, a -38.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NuScale Power Corporation will rise 26.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.91 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that NuScale Power Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.44 million and $5.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 101.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.00%.