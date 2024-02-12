NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.74% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.27 million NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $2.70 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $207.31M. SMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -299.26% off its 52-week high of $10.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 32.96% up since then. When we look at NuScale Power Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.60.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Instantly SMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.13 subtracted -0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.93%, with the 5-day performance at -14.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 6.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.51 days.