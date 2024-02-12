NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 2.24 million NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at $0.05 or 10.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.61M. NRXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -135.29% off its 52-week high of $1.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 56.86% up since then. When we look at NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Instantly NRXP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5299 added 10.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.30%, with the 5-day performance at 35.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) is 14.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.4 days.