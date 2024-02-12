Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.55 million Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at $0.01 or 8.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.00M. NBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1633.33% off its 52-week high of $2.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Instantly NBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1635 added 8.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.80%, with the 5-day performance at -6.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) is -12.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.