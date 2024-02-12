Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 419.2 million Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at $0.11 or 97.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.07M. NSTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -5182.61% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 78.26% up since then. When we look at Nanostring Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 93.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.71.

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Instantly NSTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -50.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3797 added 97.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.27%, with the 5-day performance at -50.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) is -53.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.63 days.