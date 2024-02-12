Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 419.2 million Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at $0.11 or 97.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.07M. NSTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -5182.61% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 78.26% up since then. When we look at Nanostring Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 93.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.71.
Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information
Instantly NSTG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -50.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3797 added 97.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.27%, with the 5-day performance at -50.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) is -53.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.63 days.
Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Nanostring Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -92.70% over the past 6 months, a 11.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.37%. The 2024 estimates are for Nanostring Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 4.54%.
Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.17% of Nanostring Technologies Inc shares while 107.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.92%. There are 107.40% institutions holding the Nanostring Technologies Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.49% of the shares, roughly 4.99 million NSTG shares worth $20.2 million.
Polar Capital Holdings Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 3.98 million shares worth $16.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $5.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $2.89 million.