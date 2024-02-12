MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 21.15 million MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $0.63 changed hands at -$0.41 or -39.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.32M. MLGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2376.19% off its 52-week high of $15.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 41.27% up since then. When we look at MicroAlgo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85.

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information

Instantly MLGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 49.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6900 subtracted -39.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.35%, with the 5-day performance at 49.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) is -14.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.