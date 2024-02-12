MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 21.15 million MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $0.63 changed hands at -$0.41 or -39.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.32M. MLGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2376.19% off its 52-week high of $15.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 41.27% up since then. When we look at MicroAlgo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85.
MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information
Instantly MLGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 49.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6900 subtracted -39.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.35%, with the 5-day performance at 49.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) is -14.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.
MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.65% of MicroAlgo Inc shares while 0.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.22%. There are 0.20% institutions holding the MicroAlgo Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 39101.0 MLGO shares worth $90323.0.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 22300.0 shares worth $51513.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 39101.0 shares estimated at $90632.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.