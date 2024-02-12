Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $4.00 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $513.56M. MREO’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.0% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 82.75% up since then. When we look at Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.71.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.36 subtracted -0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.16%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) is 44.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.