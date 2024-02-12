Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.22 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $678.11M. LAAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -147.16% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.85, which suggests the last value was 8.77% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Instantly LAAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.39 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.15%, with the 5-day performance at 8.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) is -24.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.55 days.