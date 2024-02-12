Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.22 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $678.11M. LAAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -147.16% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.85, which suggests the last value was 8.77% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information
Instantly LAAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.39 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.15%, with the 5-day performance at 8.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) is -24.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.55 days.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.70% over the past 6 months, a 121.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.72%. The 2024 estimates are for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp earnings to increase by 162.63%.
LAAC Dividends
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 21.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.26% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares while 31.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.09%.