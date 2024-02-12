Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 3.28 million Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $2.39 changed hands at $0.09 or 3.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $585.38M. LXRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.58% off its 52-week high of $3.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 61.51% up since then. When we look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Instantly LXRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.44 added 3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.21%, with the 5-day performance at 12.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 64.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.35 days.