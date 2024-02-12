Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX)

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $2.43 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $364.67M. HRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.4% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 79.42% up since then. When we look at Heron Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.61.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.52 added 3.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.94%, with the 5-day performance at 1.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 9.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.66 days.