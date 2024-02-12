Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.35 changing hands around $0.12 or 3.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $999.22M. BLDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.33% off its 52-week high of $6.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 13.13% up since then. When we look at Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Instantly BLDP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.36 added 3.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.59%, with the 5-day performance at 10.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.57 days.