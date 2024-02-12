Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.35 changing hands around $0.12 or 3.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $999.22M. BLDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.33% off its 52-week high of $6.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 13.13% up since then. When we look at Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information
Instantly BLDP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.36 added 3.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.59%, with the 5-day performance at 10.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.57 days.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Ballard Power Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.60% over the past 6 months, a -1.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.38%. The 2024 estimates are for Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 4.05%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.03% per year.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.57% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares while 34.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.07%. There are 34.67% institutions holding the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.01% of the shares, roughly 8.97 million BLDP shares worth $39.12 million.
Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.36% or 7.05 million shares worth $30.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 3.33 million shares estimated at $15.7 million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $12.64 million.