Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.28 million Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s per share price at $2.44 changed hands at $0.22 or 9.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $279.26M. KOPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.92% off its 52-week high of $2.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 61.48% up since then. When we look at Kopin Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Instantly KOPN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.54 added 9.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.20%, with the 5-day performance at 4.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is 6.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.