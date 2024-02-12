Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.28 million Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s per share price at $2.44 changed hands at $0.22 or 9.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $279.26M. KOPN’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.92% off its 52-week high of $2.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 61.48% up since then. When we look at Kopin Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27.
Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information
Instantly KOPN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.54 added 9.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.20%, with the 5-day performance at 4.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is 6.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.
Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Kopin Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.85% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.15%. The 2024 estimates are for Kopin Corp. earnings to increase by 25.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.
KOPN Dividends
Kopin Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 18.
Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.50% of Kopin Corp. shares while 28.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.19%. There are 28.23% institutions holding the Kopin Corp. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.73% of the shares, roughly 14.55 million KOPN shares worth $31.28 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.37% or 5.0 million shares worth $10.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.71 million shares estimated at $7.98 million under it, the former controlled 3.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $2.4 million.