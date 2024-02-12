Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 14.52 million Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.08 changed hands at -$0.01 or -5.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.25M. JAGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -5362.5% off its 52-week high of $4.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was -12.5% down since then. When we look at Jaguar Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0962 subtracted -5.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.72%, with the 5-day performance at -13.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -27.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.