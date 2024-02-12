Is X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.95 changed hands at $0.09 or 10.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $159.11M. XFOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.58% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.49.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9600 added 10.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.43%, with the 5-day performance at 14.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 11.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.7 days.