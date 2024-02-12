Is Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.96. With the company’s per share price at $2.47 changed hands at $0.11 or 4.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.66M. VTYX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1812.96% off its 52-week high of $47.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 24.29% up since then. When we look at Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.46.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.50 added 4.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing 5-day performance at 7.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) is -3.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.