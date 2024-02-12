Is Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.96. With the company’s per share price at $2.47 changed hands at $0.11 or 4.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.66M. VTYX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1812.96% off its 52-week high of $47.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the last value was 24.29% up since then. When we look at Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.46.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information
Instantly VTYX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.50 added 4.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing 5-day performance at 7.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) is -3.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Ventyx Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -92.92% over the past 6 months, a -56.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%.
Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.65% of Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares while 111.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.88%. There are 111.65% institutions holding the Ventyx Biosciences Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.57% of the shares, roughly 8.55 million VTYX shares worth $280.55 million.
Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 3.95 million shares worth $129.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $89.47 million under it, the former controlled 4.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $54.06 million.