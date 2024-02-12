Is Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.83 million Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.25 changing hands around $0.06 or 5.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $211.89M. VXRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.2% off its 52-week high of $1.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 57.6% up since then. When we look at Vaxart Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.15.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Instantly VXRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3388 added 5.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 119.10%, with the 5-day performance at 7.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) is 117.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.