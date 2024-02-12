Is Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.62 million Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.93 changed hands at $0.07 or 7.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $179.89M. LLAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -270.97% off its 52-week high of $3.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Terran Orbital Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.71.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9327 added 7.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.85%, with the 5-day performance at 18.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) is -5.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.