Is Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 14.45 million Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.19 changing hands around $0.81 or 212.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.46M. RNLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -239.5% off its 52-week high of $4.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 79.83% up since then. When we look at Renalytix Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.20.

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information

Instantly RNLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 318.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7435 added 212.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 205.13%, with the 5-day performance at 318.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) is 244.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.