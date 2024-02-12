Is Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 14.45 million Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.19 changing hands around $0.81 or 212.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.46M. RNLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -239.5% off its 52-week high of $4.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 79.83% up since then. When we look at Renalytix Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.20.
Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information
Instantly RNLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 318.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7435 added 212.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 205.13%, with the 5-day performance at 318.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) is 244.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.
Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Renalytix Plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.43% over the past 6 months, a 32.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Renalytix Plc ADR will rise 67.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.90% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $750k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Renalytix Plc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -134.94%. The 2024 estimates are for Renalytix Plc ADR earnings to increase by 32.75%.
RNLX Dividends
Renalytix Plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.75% of Renalytix Plc ADR shares while 9.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.50%. There are 9.14% institutions holding the Renalytix Plc ADR stock share, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million RNLX shares worth $3.0 million.
Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 0.84 million shares worth $2.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 13296.0 shares estimated at $38558.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4865.0 shares worth around $11821.0.