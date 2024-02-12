Is Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 16.2 million Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.73. With the company’s per share price at $3.51 changed hands at $0.18 or 5.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.35B. OPEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.13% off its 52-week high of $5.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 68.66% up since then. When we look at Opendoor Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.78.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.51 added 5.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -4.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.