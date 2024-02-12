Is Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $3.28 changed hands at $0.46 or 16.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.07M. MMAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2759.76% off its 52-week high of $93.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.64, which suggests the last value was 19.51% up since then. When we look at Meta Materials Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.67.

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.88 added 16.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.30%, with the 5-day performance at -3.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -46.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.7 days.