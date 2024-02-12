Is Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 3.15 million Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.56 changed hands at $0.46 or 41.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.47M. MSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1372.44% off its 52-week high of $22.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 56.41% up since then. When we look at Maison Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.97.

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) trade information

Instantly MSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 66.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7800 added 41.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.87%, with the 5-day performance at 66.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) is 73.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.