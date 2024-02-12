Is Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 3.15 million Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.56 changed hands at $0.46 or 41.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.47M. MSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1372.44% off its 52-week high of $22.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 56.41% up since then. When we look at Maison Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.97.
Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) trade information
Instantly MSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 66.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7800 added 41.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.87%, with the 5-day performance at 66.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) is 73.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.
Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.05% of Maison Solutions Inc. shares while 1.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.08%. There are 1.03% institutions holding the Maison Solutions Inc. stock share, with Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 13463.0 MSS shares worth $21002.0.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 9145.0 shares worth $14266.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.