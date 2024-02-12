Is Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.55 changing hands around $0.02 or 3.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.67M. KSCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -307.27% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 34.55% up since then. When we look at Knightscope Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5601 added 3.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.99%, with the 5-day performance at 6.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) is -1.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.51 days.