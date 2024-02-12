Is Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.12 million Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $13.65 changed hands at $0.49 or 3.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $380.43M. IRBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -277.22% off its 52-week high of $51.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.82, which suggests the last value was 13.41% up since then. When we look at Irobot Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.93.
Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information
Instantly IRBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.06 added 3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.73%, with the 5-day performance at 4.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) is -54.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.
Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.73% of Irobot Corp shares while 83.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.48%. There are 83.01% institutions holding the Irobot Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.89% of the shares, roughly 4.68 million IRBT shares worth $211.63 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.59% or 2.93 million shares worth $132.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. With 1.86 million shares estimated at $70.61 million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held about 3.76% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $41.62 million.