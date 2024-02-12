Is Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.12 million Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $13.65 changed hands at $0.49 or 3.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $380.43M. IRBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -277.22% off its 52-week high of $51.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.82, which suggests the last value was 13.41% up since then. When we look at Irobot Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.93.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

Instantly IRBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.06 added 3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.73%, with the 5-day performance at 4.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) is -54.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.