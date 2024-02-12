Is Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.15 changed hands at -$0.42 or -3.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $807.37M. FUSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.69% off its 52-week high of $12.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 79.28% up since then. When we look at Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30.

Instantly FUSN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.05 subtracted -3.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.02%, with the 5-day performance at 5.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 20.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.19 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 271.67% over the past 6 months, a 28.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $410k. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $140k and $28k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 192.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -118.51%. The 2024 estimates are for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 28.36%.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.15% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 85.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.71%. There are 85.08% institutions holding the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 15.03% of the shares, roughly 10.89 million FUSN shares worth $122.36 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 5.78 million shares worth $64.99 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 5.05 million shares estimated at $56.72 million under it, the former controlled 6.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 5.67% of the shares, roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $46.17 million.