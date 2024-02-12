Is Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 16.5 million Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.79. With the company’s per share price at $1.37 changed hands at $0.12 or 9.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $618.97M. FCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.43% off its 52-week high of $4.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 28.47% up since then. When we look at Fuelcell Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22.

Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3800 added 9.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.38%, with the 5-day performance at 7.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 3.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 86.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.76 days.