Is FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 4.63 million FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $2.73 changed hands at $0.35 or 14.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $268.47M. FGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -808.42% off its 52-week high of $24.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 87.91% up since then. When we look at FibroGen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Instantly FGEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.88 added 14.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 208.02%, with the 5-day performance at 46.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) is 223.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.