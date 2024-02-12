Is Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 2.78 million Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $6.29 changed hands at $0.18 or 2.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $620.19M. FATE’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.13% off its 52-week high of $6.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 74.09% up since then. When we look at Fate Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.87.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.64 added 2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.18%, with the 5-day performance at -3.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) is 37.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.