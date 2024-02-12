Is Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.07 changing hands around $0.22 or 1.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.03B. ENVX’s current price is a discount, trading about -98.01% off its 52-week high of $23.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.92, which suggests the last value was 34.38% up since then. When we look at Enovix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 32.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.09 added 1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.58%, with the 5-day performance at 32.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 6.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.33 days.