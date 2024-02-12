Is Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $455.90M. DADA’s last price was a discount, traded about -666.67% off its 52-week high of $13.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 21.84% up since then. When we look at Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.40.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

With action -4.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.59%, with the 5-day performance at -4.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) is 15.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.