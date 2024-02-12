Is Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 89.06 million Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.75. With the company’s per share price at $13.95 changed hands at $3.45 or 32.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.74B. CLSK’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.8% off its 52-week high of $13.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 85.38% up since then. When we look at Cleanspark Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 31.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 68.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.59 added 32.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.47%, with the 5-day performance at 68.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 39.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.