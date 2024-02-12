Is Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $2.87 changed hands at -$0.63 or -18.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78M. BETS’s last price was a discount, traded about -72722.3% off its 52-week high of $2090.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.73, which suggests the last value was 39.72% up since then. When we look at Bit Brother Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information

Instantly BETS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.35 subtracted -18.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.18%, with the 5-day performance at -4.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) is -56.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.