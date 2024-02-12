Is Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 15.21 million Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at $0.05 or 7.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $285.40M. AGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.33% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 29.33% up since then. When we look at Agenus Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7749 added 7.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.64%, with the 5-day performance at 17.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 5.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.71 days.