Is Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 15.21 million Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at $0.05 or 7.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $285.40M. AGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.33% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 29.33% up since then. When we look at Agenus Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45.
Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information
Instantly AGEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7749 added 7.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.64%, with the 5-day performance at 17.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 5.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.71 days.
Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Agenus Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.33% over the past 6 months, a 19.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agenus Inc will rise 79.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.30% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.39 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.66%. The 2024 estimates are for Agenus Inc earnings to increase by 18.38%.