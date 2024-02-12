Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 2.74 million Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.74 changing hands around $0.56 or 6.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.49B. IOVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.85% off its 52-week high of $10.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.21, which suggests the last value was 67.04% up since then. When we look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.96 added 6.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.80%, with the 5-day performance at 22.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 6.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.41 days.