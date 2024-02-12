Investor Confidence Inclines As Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) Shares Gain $0.08

In the last trading session, 4.74 million Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.08 or 9.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $319.71M. MVST’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.12% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 17.82% up since then. When we look at Microvast Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.94.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0100 added 9.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.86%, with the 5-day performance at 11.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) is -12.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.94 days.