Investor Confidence Inclines As Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) Shares Gain $0.05

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s per share price at $1.23 changed hands at $0.05 or 4.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.77M. BNGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1290.24% off its 52-week high of $17.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 15.45% up since then. When we look at Bionano Genomics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.67.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2400 added 4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.92%, with the 5-day performance at 9.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -20.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.