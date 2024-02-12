Investing In Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.15 million Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 12.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.30M. GNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1845.95% off its 52-week high of $7.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 35.14% up since then. When we look at Genius Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.88.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4200 subtracted -4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.91%, with the 5-day performance at -5.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is -32.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.