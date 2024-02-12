Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 11.71 million Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.03 changing hands around $1.04 or 20.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $126.74M. LUNR’s current price is a discount, trading about -2155.39% off its 52-week high of $136.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 65.34% up since then. When we look at Intuitive Machines Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.48.
Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information
Instantly LUNR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 64.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.82 added 20.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 135.88%, with the 5-day performance at 64.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 152.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.
Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intuitive Machines Inc will fall -571.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.30% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.8 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Intuitive Machines Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $45.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.99 million and $18.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 148.70%.
Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.25% of Intuitive Machines Inc shares while 34.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.20%. There are 34.01% institutions holding the Intuitive Machines Inc stock share, with CPMG INC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.91% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million LUNR shares worth $10.16 million.
Quarry LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.48% or 0.31 million shares worth $2.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $1.57 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 56398.0 shares worth around $0.48 million.