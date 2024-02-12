Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 11.71 million Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.03 changing hands around $1.04 or 20.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $126.74M. LUNR’s current price is a discount, trading about -2155.39% off its 52-week high of $136.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 65.34% up since then. When we look at Intuitive Machines Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.48.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Instantly LUNR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 64.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.82 added 20.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 135.88%, with the 5-day performance at 64.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 152.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.