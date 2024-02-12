Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.62 million Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $275.37M. INVZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.97% off its 52-week high of $5.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 22.16% up since then. When we look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.34.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7100 added 1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.99%, with the 5-day performance at 0.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is -23.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.