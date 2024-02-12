ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) : Investors Should Not Dump IBRX Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.31 million ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $4.58 changed hands at $0.27 or 6.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.06B. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.31% off its 52-week high of $6.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 73.58% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.78.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.63 added 6.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.76%, with the 5-day performance at 10.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 9.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.47 days.