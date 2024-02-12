iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch IHRT Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.27 million iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $2.79 changed hands at $0.33 or 13.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $403.60M. IHRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -186.38% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 36.56% up since then. When we look at iHeartMedia Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Instantly IHRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.82 added 13.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.49%, with the 5-day performance at -4.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) is 29.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.53 days.