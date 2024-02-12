i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.36 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $405.96M. IAUX’s current price is a discount, trading about -99.26% off its 52-week high of $2.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 8.09% up since then. When we look at i-80 Gold Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.94.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Instantly IAUX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 added 0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.73%, with the 5-day performance at -9.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is -6.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.13 days.