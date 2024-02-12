Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $204.72M. HYLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -219.64% off its 52-week high of $3.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 53.57% up since then. When we look at Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.73.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1576 added 5.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.64%, with the 5-day performance at 6.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) is 17.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.06 days.