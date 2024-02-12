How Will Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 3.04 million Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $17.15 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.58B. MOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.2% off its 52-week high of $17.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.65, which suggests the last value was 78.72% up since then. When we look at Morphosys AG ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17.

With action 54.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.23%, with the 5-day performance at 54.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) is 83.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Morphosys AG ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 127.45% over the past 6 months, a -93.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Morphosys AG ADR will fall -96.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.76 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Morphosys AG ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $59.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $88.31 million and $67.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.32%. The 2024 estimates are for Morphosys AG ADR earnings to decrease by -87.95%.

MOR Dividends

Morphosys AG ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Morphosys AG ADR shares while 11.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.07%. There are 11.07% institutions holding the Morphosys AG ADR stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.67% of the shares, roughly 7.76 million MOR shares worth $57.97 million.

Logos Global Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 1.2 million shares worth $8.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 2.23 million shares estimated at $16.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $11.61 million.