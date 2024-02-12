How Will Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.40. With the company’s per share price at $2.73 changed hands at $0.07 or 2.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.43M. MIGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.17% off its 52-week high of $4.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 84.25% up since then. When we look at Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Instantly MIGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.96 added 2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.69%, with the 5-day performance at 18.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) is -22.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.